Benchmark Trims E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Target Price to $15.00

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:SSP traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.85 million. E. W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 13.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

