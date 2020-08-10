Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYND. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.52.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.07. 177,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,671.13 and a beta of 2.80. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $181.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,818 shares of company stock valued at $33,209,047. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 764.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

