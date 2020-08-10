Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $132.69

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.24, but opened at $132.69. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $133.69, with a volume of 2,643,066 shares trading hands.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,671.13 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.24.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $1,209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,818 shares of company stock valued at $33,209,047. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,388,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,962,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

