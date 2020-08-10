BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,264,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,496.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

