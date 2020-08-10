BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $116.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.15. 12,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.38 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,760 shares of company stock valued at $24,440,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

