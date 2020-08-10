Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $63,231.09 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00816677 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00089869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00079997 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

