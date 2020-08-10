BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.05.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,524. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 948,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $32,198,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

