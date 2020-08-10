BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBD.B. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.89.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $887.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.15.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

