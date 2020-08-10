Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a negative rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of $887.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

