Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$0.50 by Analysts at Vertical Research

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective raised by Vertical Research from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a negative rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

