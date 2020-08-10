Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.21.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. 5,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -870.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $183,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
