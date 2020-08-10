Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. 5,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -870.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $183,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

