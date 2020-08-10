BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BP. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of BP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,280. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in BP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

