Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.48. Trimble posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

TRMB traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 90,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,376. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

