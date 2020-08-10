Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 112,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,941. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after buying an additional 701,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after buying an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

