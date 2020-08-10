Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million.

SASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,239. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

