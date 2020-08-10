Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $20.66

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.18. 13,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

