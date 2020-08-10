Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $128.48

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,430. Target has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,524 shares of company stock worth $17,823,219 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.