Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,205 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

