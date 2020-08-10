Buckhead Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 153.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $770.00 to $1,255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.45.

MELI traded down $34.53 on Friday, hitting $1,185.43. 32,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,012.47 and its 200-day moving average is $751.23. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of -291.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,248.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

