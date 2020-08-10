Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 27.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE PRLB traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $129.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,489. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $138.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

