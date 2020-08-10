Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.17. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 255,901 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.