Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CATC. BidaskClub cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

CATC remained flat at $$55.32 on Tuesday. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.