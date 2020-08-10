Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $482.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after acquiring an additional 303,422 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,452,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.