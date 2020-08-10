Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.74.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.73. 5,429,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

