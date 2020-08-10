Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.74.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.73. 5,429,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total transaction of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

