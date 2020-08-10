Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down to $66.08

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $66.08. Cardlytics shares last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 18,174 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $479,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,865,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,408. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

