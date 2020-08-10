Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$189.30.

CJT stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$192.47. 65,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,100. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

