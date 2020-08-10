Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$189.30.

TSE:CJT traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$161.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$195.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

