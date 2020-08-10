Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$189.30.

CJT traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$192.47. 65,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$161.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$195.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

