Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$217.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$217.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$189.30.

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,100. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

