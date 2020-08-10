Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$220.00 at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$189.30.

Cargojet stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$192.47. 65,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,100. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$195.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

