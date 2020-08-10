Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$220.00 at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$189.30.
Cargojet stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$192.47. 65,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,100. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$195.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
