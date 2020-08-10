Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 150,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$2,101,469.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,907,891.45. Also, Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total transaction of C$38,282.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,924.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,151 shares of company stock worth $16,452 and have sold 306,263 shares worth $4,243,676.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

