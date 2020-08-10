Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.90.

Get Cascades alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$16.19.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde sold 150,643 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$2,101,469.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,907,891.45. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total value of C$408,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,897 shares in the company, valued at C$3,142,508.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,151 shares of company stock worth $16,452 and have sold 306,263 shares worth $4,243,676.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.