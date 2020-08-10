Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total value of C$408,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,142,508.17. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 150,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$2,101,469.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,451 shares in the company, valued at C$2,907,891.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,151 shares of company stock worth $16,452 and sold 306,263 shares worth $4,243,676.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

