Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CX. Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a sell rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 128,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after buying an additional 291,464 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,648,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,719,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 203,147 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

