Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 11.3%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.57, 4,867,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,522,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
