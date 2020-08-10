Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 27,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.