Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.40. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 47,055 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 1,255.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

