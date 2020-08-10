CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.84. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 12,599,025 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 373.01% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CHF Solutions by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CHF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Searle & CO. raised its position in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CHF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

