Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,189.69

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,189.69 and last traded at $1,187.84, with a volume of 9374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,170.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,096.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $907.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

