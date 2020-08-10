CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 340,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$499.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.2200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.