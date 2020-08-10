CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE CIX traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$19.19. The company had a trading volume of 340,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,000. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$499.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.2200002 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

