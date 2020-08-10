CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.19. 340,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,000. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.83. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$499.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.2200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

