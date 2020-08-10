Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ciena reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Insiders sold 163,100 shares of company stock worth $9,106,860 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 114.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.80. 59,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,161. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

