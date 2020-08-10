Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.05. 44,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $912.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,632,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 1,875,964 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,680,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,046.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 655,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

