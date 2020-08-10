Comparing Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PaySign has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cardtronics 0 0 6 0 3.00

PaySign currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.26%. Cardtronics has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.98%. Given Cardtronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than PaySign.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $34.67 million 14.21 $7.45 million $0.14 71.29 Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.80 $48.27 million $2.16 11.18

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 21.39% 46.30% 14.83% Cardtronics 3.72% 29.18% 5.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PaySign beats Cardtronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

