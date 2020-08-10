Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

CGEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Compugen has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

