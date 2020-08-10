Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 160,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.77. Compugen has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $17.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

