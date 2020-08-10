Cormark Raises Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target to C$15.50

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Algoma Central stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$10.52. 11,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.60. The company has a market cap of $398.80 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
