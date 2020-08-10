Cormark Raises Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target to C$15.50

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Algoma Central stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$10.52. 11,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.60. The company has a market cap of $398.80 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

