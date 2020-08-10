Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $375.00 at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.84. 141,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.61. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $263.59 and a 52 week high of $342.73. The company has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.